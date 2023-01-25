Home

Hardik Pandya Claims he is ‘Grateful to Shardul Thakur’ While Responding to Ravi Shastri’s Question During Ind-NZ 3rd ODI | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs NZ: Shastri asked Hardik about who was advising whom during the partnership with Shardul.

Ashish Nehra Made A Big Difference To My Captaincy At Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya

Indore: Shardul Thakur made his bat do the talking in the final ODI on Tuesday at Indore in the backend of the Indian inning and stitched a crucial 54-run partnership with Hardik Pandya. While Hardik went on to hit a fifty, Shardul hit a breezy 25 off 17 balls. Thanks to the big finish, India posted a mammoth 385 for nine and NZ fell short by 90 runs as the hosts completed the clean sweep. Following the win, former India coach Ravi Shastri asked Hardik about who was advising whom during the partnership with Shardul. Hardik came up with a hilarious answer.

“Luckily, I was glad Shardul has faith in me and lets me dictate the terms inside. But he always has his point and I always try to listen, but at the end of the day, because of his faith in me, he does what I exactly want. So, in our partnership, it was combined but I’m grateful to Shardul for listening to me!” Pandya said.

Not only did Shardul get the runs, he also picked three crucial wickets and was hence the player of the match.

“I am liked by my teammates (chuckles). When the opponents come after you it’s important to stay in the moment. I don’t think too much. You got to be ready for different situations. Everyone enjoys batting. In modern-day world it’s all about batting,” Shardul said at the ost-match presentation.

India will now take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. Some of the senior players would not feature in that.