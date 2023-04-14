Home

Hardik Pandya Critical of GT Show Despite Win Over PBKS in IPL 2023 Match in Mohali

Claiming that there is lots to learn from the game, Hardik said he would not appreciate the game being dragged so far.

'To be very honest I would not appreciate for the game to go this deep' Hardik Pandya @IPL-BCCI

Mohali: It was not exactly a convincing win for the defending champions on Thursday against Punjab Kings at Mohali. The Titans somehow held their nerves in the final stages of the game to get over the line with a ball to spare. Following the win, that is exactly what captain Hardik Pandya pointed out at the post-match presentation. Claiming that there is lots to learn from the game, Hardik said he would not appreciate the game being dragged so far.

“To be very honest I would not appreciate for the game to go this deep. There was definitely a lot for us to learn from this game. That’s the beauty of sports, it’s never over till it’s over. We need to go back to the drawing board. They bowled really well. Luckily all our batters are in good nick. We should take risks and play shots in the middle overs, need to make sure the game doesn’t go so deep,” Hardik at the post-match presentation.

Opener Shubman Gill notched up his fifth half-century against Punjab Kings since his entry into the IPL fold to lead the way for a six-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Thursday.

After pacer Mohit Sharma made a stellar comeback to the tournament with 2-18 and led a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat in restricting Punjab to 153/8, the defending champions were on course for a comfortable chase, thanks to Gill’s serene 67 off 49 balls, laced with seven fours and a six.

With seven runs needed off the final over, Gill survived a run-out chance, before Sam Curran uprooted his off-stump on the very next ball, bringing sudden tension into the match. After Curran nailed two back-to-back yorkers, David Miller completed the second run with a desperate dive.

With four runs needed off the last two balls, Rahul Tewatia finished off the chase by moving across and scooping a full ball from Curran over short fine leg for four to seal victory for Gujarat with a ball to spare.

(With IANS inputs)

