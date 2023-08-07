Home

Hardik Pandya Doesn’t Speak a Word on Yuzvendra Chahal’s Last Over, Reckons India Was 10-15 Runs Short | FULL SPEECH

Hardik was expected to speak on the thought procees of not continuing with Chahal, but he did not touch the topic during the post-match presentation.

Hardik Pandya post match presentation. (Image: Twitter)

Guyana: It was another dissappointing day in the office for the Hardik Pandya-led Indian cricket team in the second T20I on Sunday. The Indian side lost the match by two wickets to concede a 2-0 lead to the hosts in the five-match series. Yuzvendra Chahal, who brought Indian back in the match with two wickets in an over, did not complete his full quota of overs and that became the talking point after the game. Hardik was expected to speak on the thought procees of not continuing with Chahal, but he did not touch the topic during the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain reckoned the side was 10-15 runs short of where they would have wanted to be.

“If am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total. The way he has been batting, becomes very difficult to rotate spinners. 2/2 and the way he batted, took the game quite into their hands,” said Pandya after the loss.

Speaking of combinations, Hardik reckoned the side is yet to find the right balance and the batters should take more responsibility.

“With the current combination we have we will have to trust out top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility. Left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety. It doesn’t feel like it’s his second international game,” he added.

Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven. West Indies completed the chase of 153 with seven balls to spare, as Nicholas Pooran blazed his way to a match-winning 67 off 40 balls. Earlier, playing in only his second match, Tilak Varma top-scored for the visitors with a 41-ball 51, which is also his maiden half-century at this level.

There were two wickets apiece for Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd for the home team at the Providence Stadium. Skipper Hardik Pandya made 24 off 18 balls, while opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed after a 23-ball 27. India lost the series opener by four runs at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Tilak Varma 51, Hardik Pandya 24; Romario Shepherd 2-28, Alzarri Joseph 2-28, Akeal Hosein 2-29) lost to West Indies 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67, Rovman Powell 21, Shimron Hetmyer 22, Akeal Hosein 16 not out; Hardik Pandya 3-35; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-19) by two wickets.

