Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent lower back surgery, took to Twitter to wish former India pacer, Zaheer Khan, as he turned 41. While many of his former and current teammates wished Zaheer, Hardik opted to be cheeky. He posted a video, where he is hitting Zaheer for a six over mid-wicket.

Hardik’s post read: “Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here.”

Hardik’s post did not go down well with fans who slammed him for trying to be cheeky with Zaheer Khan, who is a well-respected cricketer.

Here is how the fans reacted to Hardik’s post.

That’s very disrespectful… — Dilshaad (@ImDilshaad) October 7, 2019

@aayaam_pandey Pandya is the classic example of how fame+money does not guarantee you class! Gawaar aadmi hai ye — Shabdika Pandey (@shabdtweets) October 8, 2019

oye Sir Jadeja ke Pirated version jab Zak bhai ka time tha na to tere jaison ko ek bowl pe do baar bold karte the.. thoda tameez seekh. — Magneto (@RahulGa35742224) October 7, 2019

Leading wicket taker for India: 2003 World Cup: Zaheer Khan

2007 World Cup: Zaheer Khan

2011 World Cup: Zaheer Khan — div-yesh (@div_yesh07) October 7, 2019

With this kind of maturity,i wonder how you got placed in indian team.With this attitude nd character Even when you perform well it’s hard to be people favourites.Respect Legends 👊👊👊😠 — BiGil Mani🔥🔥🔥 (@mani03396) October 7, 2019

The Shrirampur-born pacer made his ODI debut for India in against Kenya during the ICC Knockout trophy in 2000 (October). He made his Test debut a month later against Bangladesh.

Zaheer is also India’s joint leading wicket-taker in ICC World Cup tournaments along with Javagal Srinath. He picked up 44 scalps in the three editions of WC – 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Hardik, who has successfully undergone the surgery in the UK, would look to hit the grind soon and return to the Indian team.