Hardik Pandya Gets Angry; Gives Death Stare to Mohammed Shami During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR; Watch VIRAL Video
Ahmedabad: It was not the perfect night for the defending champions Gujarat Titans as they lost another game at home. The Rajasthan Royals beat the Titans by three wickets to win the game. Hardik Pandya, who is known to be a cool customer, got angry with Mohammed Shami during the game, and that stole the limelight. Ravi Ashwin hit Shami for a four and then a six in the penultimate over of the match to change the course of the game. Hardik gave a cold stare to Shami after the balls were hit.
Here is the clip of what exactly happened:
