India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who is making the most of his stay indoors with fiancee Natasa Stankovic, asked her an amusing question about what she thinks of him in a candid manner. The video surfaced on social media and has since gone viral.

In the clip that has been posted on the cricketer's fan account, Hardik can be heard saying, "Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)."

However, Stankovic's response steals the thunder from Hardik's question.

His girlfriend replies: “Jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart).”

Here is the video:

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic, a Mumbai-based Serbian actor, on the New Year’s Day in 2020.

The couple, who announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve, is most certainly giving goals and keeping their fans engaged with their social media posts.

The Mumbai Indians allrounder, who picked up an injury in September last year was supposed to make his return for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa that got called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On returning to cricket from injury, Pandya slammed two centuries in the DY Patil tournament and looked in good form.

Meanwhile, ICC has stalled all cricketing action due to the pandemic and it is highly unlikely the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year.