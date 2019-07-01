India vs England: While Jofra Archer comes from Barbados, Hardik Pandya hails from Baroda. But, there are similarities between the two cricketers and fans seem to have spotted that. After England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston to bring an end to the Men in Blue’s winning streak, fans started finding similarities between Hardik and Jofra. While both of them are similar cricketers, they are also the x-factor for their respective teams in the World Cup. Unfortunately, Hardik got trolled by fans and it seemed to be his attitude of the Caribbean and his colour that seemed to have got the attention.

Meanwhile, England survived to live for another day as they outbatted India for a 31-run win in a high-scoring World Cup encounter, keeping their semi-final hopes alive on Sunday. Opener Jonny Bairstow’s hundred (111 off 109 balls) set the platform and a cavalier 54-ball 79 by all-rounder Ben Stokes took England to an imposing 337 for 7 in 50 overs after batting first, neutralising the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with some heavy duty hitting. (SCORECARD)

The total proved to be good enough as Rohit Sharma’s (102) 25th ODI hundred and skipper Virat Kohli’s (66) fifth consecutive half-century could only take India to 306 for 5 as England captain Eoin Morgan rotated his bowlers effectively at the death. England, now on 10 points, will need to beat New Zealand in their last game to qualify for the semifinals while India (11 points from 7 games) will need to win at least one of their remaining two games — against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — to seal the last four spot. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)