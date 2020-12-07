Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are brothers, who are extremely close to each other and there is no secret to that. Like every brother, the two share a cordial relation and have helped each other grow in the sport. Fortunately, they play for the same IPL franchise and hence fans have over the years – got to see the bonhomie they share in a more vivid manner. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Takes a Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Tim Paine During AUS-A-IND-A Practice Game | WATCH

Be it their social media interactions or their on-field chemistry for the Mumbai Indians, it is clear they are extremely fond of each other like every brother in the world.

Krunal – who is currently not a part of the touring Indian squad – made sure he congratulated Hardik after his heroics at SCG, which helped India clinch the three-match T20I series against a formidable Australian side on Sunday.

Following Hardik’s match-winning 42* off 22 balls, Krunal took to Twitter and reacted.

Krunal’s tweet: “Superstar, entertainer, finisher Bhai, you’re AMAZING! Congrats.”

Hardik is a couple of years younger than Krunal and that is pretty evident in their demenour. While Krunal comes across as a gentler soul, Hardik is the exact opposite – he is brash, flashy and someone who prefers to be in the limelight. A tad-bit too perfect, one may say!

With India needing a mammoth 195 to win, Pandya came into bat in the 14th over of the match with the side still needing in excess of 10 per over to the match. Hardik hit three fours and two sixes in his 22-ball stay to take the side over the line and help India clinch the series. The Virat Kohli-led side won the match by six wickets.