Hardik Pandya Hails Mohammed Shami Despite GT’s Loss vs DC in IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: Claiming that he feels sorry for Shami, Hardik blamed the batters after the loss.

Hardik on Shami (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: It was a night to forget for the Gujarat Titans as they lost their home game against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi stadium. Despite the loss, captain Hardik Pandya hailed Mohammed Shami’s efforts with the ball. Claiming that he feels sorry for Shami, Hardik blamed the batters after the loss. Shami, who picked up four for 11 in his four overs, was also awarded the man of the match.

“I feel sorry for him, if you bowl like that, and restrict a team to 129 and still not win, the batters disappointed. I don’t think the wicket did a lot but full credit to him,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

Despite the win, Delhi Capitals stayed at the bottom of the points table but they have kept themselves alive in the tournament with three victories in nine matches. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who have six wins in nine matches, are at the top of the points table despite the loss.

Seasoned pacer Shami’s sensational four-fer helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 in 20 overs despite a fighting fifty from Aman Hakim Khan (51 off 44). Apart from Shami, Mohit Sharma (2-33) and Rashid Khan (1-28) were the other wicket-takers for Titans while Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Ripal Patel (23 off 13) were the other main contributors with the bat after Aman.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 130/8 in 20 overs (Aman Hakim Khan 51, Axar Patel 27; Md Shami 4-11, Mohit Sharma 2-33) beat Gujarat Titans 125/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out, Abhinav Manohar 26; Ishant Sharma 2-23, Khaleel Ahmed 2-24) by 5 runs.

