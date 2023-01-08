Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav started from where he left in 2022 as he hit his third century in T20Is on Saturday at the Rajkot cricket stadium. The right-handed batter hit an unbeaten 112* off 51 balls to power India to a mammoth 228 for five. His innings were laced with nine sixes and seven fours. Following his maverick, captain Hardik Panya hailed the Maharashtra-based cricketer. At the post-match presentation, Hardik admitted if he was bowling to Suryakumar, he would be disheartened.

“If I was bowling to him, I’d be disheartened … because of the kind of shots he has been playing,” Pandya told host broadcaster Star at the post-match presentation ceremony. “He’s been surprising everyone every evening and he’s letting everyone know that you know what, this batting is very easy, you know. He’s been actually playing blinders after blinders and, which is now becoming a habit and, which is fantastic for him.

“I leave him alone. You don’t need to tell much was to him. He’s quite experienced now, he’s aware of this situation, he knows what exactly is happening. And whenever he finds a situation where he’s not sure, we always have a chat and, you know, always find a solution.”

Not just Hardik, all experts, and former cricketers have been lavishing praise on Suryakumar following his 45-ball hundred.

Suryakumar had a terrific 2022. In 31 T20Is he played last year, he scored 1164 runs at a strike rate of 187.43 including two hundreds and nine fifties.

After winning the T20I series, India will now take on Sri Lanka in the ODI format.