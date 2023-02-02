  • Home
Hardik Pandya Hands Trophy to Prithvi Shaw After India Beat New Zealand; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Ind vs NZ: Shaw did not play a single game and was hence surprised when he was given the trophy.

Updated: February 2, 2023 7:49 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Hardik Pandya Winning Trophy to Prithvi Shaw

Ahmedabad: India hammered New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20I at Ahmedabad to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Following the win, captain Hardik Pandya received the trophy from BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah and then handed the trophy to young Prithvi Shaw in a heartwarming move. Shaw did not play a single game and was hence surprised when he was given the trophy. He then took the trophy and stood with the team for the group photograph.

Here is the clip shared by the BCCI:

Hardik was the most successful bowler for India with his superb figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12), and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) also picked two wickets each.

For his overall performance in the T20I series, skipper Pandya won the Player of the Series.

‘I don’t mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I’m happy for all of them’, Panday told at the Post-Match Presentation.

The Gujarat Titans skipper also said that it’s is way of playing the game and in his captaincy, he keeps things simple and have a simple rule- ‘If I go down, I will go down on my terms’.

”Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule – If I go down, I will go down on my terms”, he said.

Published Date: February 2, 2023 7:46 AM IST

