Mumbai: Hardik Pandya, who has been in impressive form ever since taking over as Gujarat Titans, is receiving praise from all quarters. As he gets ready to make his captaincy debut for India in Ireland, former BCCI General Manager and ex-national selector Saba Karim spoke of Hardik's captaincy prowess. Stating that Hardik has spent a lot of time under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Karim reckons Hardik's captaincy is of a different brand altogether.

"I think Hardik Pandya, although he spent a lot of time with MS Dhoni, spent a lot of time with Virat Kohli, he has his own brand of captaincy and the way he plays his cricket is so different from what Virat does or what MS Dhoni does. So you learn from so many great individuals who have been part of the side, but eventually you bring your own leadership style onto the field and I think that's what he did," Saba Karim said on TOI Sportscast.

"So you learn from so many great individuals who have been part of the side, but eventually you bring your own leadership style onto the field and I think that's what he did. I was quite impressed with the way he handled the press also, which is not an easy thing to do and that showed a lot of maturity. And that evoked feelings from the side (Gujarat Titans) in terms of inspiration, commitment and dedication," he added.

Eyes would be on Hardik when he gets ready to lead India against Ireland for the two-match T20I series.