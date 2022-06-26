Dublin: Focus would be on Hardik Pandya as he would be leading the national side for the very first time. During the pre-match press conference on the eve of the game, Hardik said that the management would like to give opportunities to youngsters, yet field the best XI. He also hinted that there could be a chance where the team hands over a couple of debut caps.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Upper-Cuts Jasprit Bumrah For Six During Warm-up Game Between India-Leicestershire; Video Goes VIRAL

"Obviously, we want to give opportunities to youngsters. But we want to field the Best XI. There could be situations when we hand over a couple of debut caps," Hardik Pandya said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

If that is the case – Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tewatia – could get their maiden caps during the tour.

“It’s about making sure that we keep the same intensity. It comes down to mental strength. Playing two games quickly is not easy. Coach has also talked about retaining the culture that Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have set,” he added.

“We have to play every match like it’s a World Cup Final. So, it doesn’t matter who we are facing, we have to face every team like it’s the most important one,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie is unperturbed about the first-choice players giving two T20Is a miss, saying that any side fielded by India will always be a good one.

“Nowadays, any Indian team you play is going to be a good team. It kind of shows the depth of Indian cricket that they can put out two teams. We couldn’t do that –there’s no way we could put out a Test team and a T20 team at the same time, we just don’t have the numbers for that,” said Balbirnie in the pre-series press conference.