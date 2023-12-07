Home

Hardik Pandya Hits The Gym, Road to Recovery Starts After Freak Injury – WATCH VIDEO

There are several reports that Hardik will make a comeback in upcoming Indian Premier League which will be played before the T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was injured is on the road to recovery from an ankle injury he got while playing the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. The 30-year-old all-rounder missed the remaining tournament citing an injury where India lost in the final against Australia.

Hardik Shared a video on his Instagram where the all-rounder is sweating out in Gym, the video of Pandya went viral on the social sphere, and here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik has already missed the T20I series against Australia where Suryakumar Yadav lead the team and the he will also miss the upcoming T20I, ODI series against South Africa.

Earlier, A day after IPL 2024 retentions deadline ended, Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya has made a move to his first IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises.

In an official statement, the tournament also said MI has traded Australia all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with both trades carried out as per the existing player fees.

Sources had been saying to IANS for the last few days that trades involving Hardik and Green were likely to happen even though they didn’t materialise before the IPL 2024 retentions deadline ended at 5pm on Sunday, November 26. It is to be noted that trade window is open till December 12, a week before the IPL auctions happen in Dubai on December 19.

Hardik led Gujarat to the IPL title in 2022 in their debut season, and was the Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2023, Gujarat made the IPL final for the second time in as many seasons, where they finished runners up to Chennai Super Kings.

