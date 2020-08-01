A couple of days after India allrounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to the newborn, the cricketer shared an image where he is holding the baby in his hands. Pandya took to Instagram on Saturday to share the image. It is an adorable image and is already winning the internet. Also Read - Lanka Premier League: Irfan Pathan in Pool of 70 Foreign Player Draft

Hardik captioned the image as, "The blessing from God" and also tagged Stankovic.

Hardik had been constantly sharing adorable photos of his wife Natasa’s post-pregnancy photo shoot.

Ever since the news broke out, all the who’s who of sports fraternity wished Hardik and Natasa for becoming parents. India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to congratulate. He was followed by not just the other Indian cricket team players and also head coach Ravi Shastri.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

The news of India all-rounder Hardik’s engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his India teammates.

Hardik would soon leave for UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL amid the pandemic. He is a key member of the side and his role would be key for Mumbai Indians in successfully defending their title.