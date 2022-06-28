Dublin: After Hardik Pandya impressed on his captaincy debut for India, there have been whispers about the Gujarat Titans captain taking over the role full-time from Rohit Sharma. So will that happen anytime soon? A selector recently weighed in on this and rubbished all the talks claiming that there is no question of replacing Rohit anytime soon. He also said that Hardik is there in the plans for short tours and to manage Rohit’s workload.Also Read - Sanju Samson is Extremely Popular in Malahide, Dublin; Viral Video During Ind-Ire T20I is Proof | WATCH

"There is no question of replacing Rohit Sharma anytime soon. But at the same time, it is important to manage his workload. Yes, Hardik is in our plans as there will be many short tours in the future and he is not in Test plans at the moment," a selection committee member told InsideSport.

From KL Rahul's injury to Rishabh Pant featuring in the Test squad and GT winning in their maiden season, a lot of factors contributed to Hardik leading the Indian side in the shortest format of the game.

Recently, former India opener Virender Sehwag also made a stunning claim, saying BCCI should relieve Rohit Sharma of T20 captaincy.

“If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag told PTI in an interview.

With it being the year of the T20 WC, all the focus would be on the T20Is. Lots of contenders for a few spots, it would be an interesting next four months for the Indian T20 side leading to the marquee tournament.