New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya added another feather to his cap after smashing an all-around performance against England. Hardik becomes the second Indian batter to scalp four wickets and notch up a half-century against England in ODIs. Before Hardik, the legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the only all-rounder who completed the 50-run mark and also picked up 4 wickets in an ODI against England back in Indore in 2008. Yuvraj Singh scored118 runs in that match.

Hardik smashes his half-century in 43 balls and the all-rounder was on fire with the ball too. Hardik Pandya took a career-best 4-24 as India dismissed England for 259 in the deciding one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The pace-bowling all-rounder helped India compensate for the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, due to back spasms, from the finale of a three-match series all square at 1-1.

After winning the toss India captain Rohit Sharma opted to field first against England in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Old Trafford, here on Sunday.

India made one change in their playing XI as Mohammed Shami came in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler led England, who won the last game, stuck to the same playing XI for the series-decider.