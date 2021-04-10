Is Hardik Pandya inured? During the season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hardik on a couple of occasions resorted to throwing the ball underarm while fielding and he did not roll his arms over and that has given way to speculations. Also Read - Delhi Capitals Steve Smith Reveals Hilarious Secret About Coach Ricky Ponting Ahead of IPL 2021 Game vs CSK at Wankhede

Chris Lynn – who had a brilliant debut for MI – cleared the air on Hardik. Lynn said that "a bit of a shoulder niggle" didn't allow Hardik to bowl in the opening game.

"I'm not a hundred percent sure but it's a bit of a shoulder niggle. I think Hardik Pandya, not bowling is maybe more precautionary. He's played a fair bit of cricket leading up to this tournament, in which he has to play (minimum) 14 games as well," Lynn said.

It would be interesting to see if Hardik bowls in the tournament as it could be a major setback if he does not bowl throughout the season. Not long back, Hardik bowled in the home series against England and it seemed Mumbai Indians would benefit from it.