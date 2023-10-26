Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: India Allrounder Has Ligament Tear, Will Miss Next 3 ODI WC Matches

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: India Allrounder Has Ligament Tear, Will Miss Next 3 ODI WC Matches

ODI World Cup 2023: Big setback for India, Hardik Pandya set to miss the next three games.

Hardik Pandya got injured during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Pune. (Pic: X)

Bangalore: India allrounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during the game against Bangladesh and since has been at the National Cricket Academy. Hardik missed the game against New Zealand at Dharamshala and is now set to miss the game against England. While not much was known about Hardik’s injury and his status, finally we have some clarity. As per a report on a leading daily, Hardik has a ligament tears and would miss the next three games. This is a big setback for India who are on a roll. With Hardik in the side, India get the right balance.

Trending Now

“The medical team under Nitin Patel is monitoring him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. But the injury looks a bit more serious than what was first perceived. It looks like he has suffered a minor ligament tear which usually takes at least two weeks to heal. The NCA will not release him before his injury heals. The medical team has communicated to the team management that they are hopeful of putting him back on the pitch soon,” a BCCI source told the website on Wednesday, adding, “The team doesn’t want to bring in a replacement. It’s ready to wait for Pandya.”

You may like to read

With the team comfortably placed now with five wins in five games, Hardik’s comeback will not be rushed is what the report adds. The home team is top of the points table and is yet to lose a game. India take on England on Sunday at Lucknow and they would certainly start overwhelming favourites.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.