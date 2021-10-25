Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit and would be available for selection for India’s T20 World Cup game against New Zealand on Sunday. A report in ANI confirms the news. Pandya picked up the injury on his right shoulder in the game against Pakistan while batting.Also Read - IPL is Proving to be a Wonderful Instrument in Globalising Cricket, Sourav Ganguly Reacts as BCCI Announce Ahmedabad and Lucknow as Two New Teams

He was immediately sent for precautionary scans and could not participate further in the game. It would now be interesting to see if the Indian all-rounder gets picked. He has not been bowling recently and that has been a problem.

With Shardul Thakur there in the side, it could very well be that Pandya is not picked. Only time will answer that question. Pandya has not been in the kind of form he is known for. In the IPL for Mumbai Indians, he was not at his best.

“The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl,” Pandya said ahead of the Pakistan game.

With India now looking to beat New Zealand to keep their knockout hopes alive after the crushing defeat against Pakistan, changes could be on the cards. The Indian team – who are considered to be title contenders – lost by 10 wickets against Pakistan in their tournament opener.