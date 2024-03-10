Home

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma – Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Can Retain Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians franchise is the most successful team in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League winning six titles. But things could change after the 2024 season of the IPL as there is set to be a mega auction next year. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there is going to be a mega-auction next year and teams can retain only 3-4 players. A team like Mumbai Indians have always relied on their strong core unit for success, so who are the players they could retain.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has just been made the captain of the side for this season which shows that the team is looking at him as Rohit Sharma’s successor and the investment on him has been made looking at the longer run. So, Hardik surely gets retained.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain is 36 and he has found another gear to his game over the past season which could mean he gets retained. He knows the culture, has been a part of winning campaigns and is a premier batter of the side, why should anyone drop someone like Rohit?

