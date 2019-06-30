India vs England: Ahead of big India versus England match at Edgbaston, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav were flaunting their bromance during the team huddle before the first ball of the match. It seemed Hardik may have been feeling cold and hence was rubbing his hands on Kedar’s, who was next to Rahul in the huddle. Both the cricketers are a part of the Men in Blue against England and are expected to play a huge role in the match. The match is important for both teams as a win would seal India’s semi-final berth and if England wins, they stay in the race for a top-four finish.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Pandya came into the attack in the 11th over, just after the powerplay. Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first.

For India, Rishabh Pant was drafted in as Vijay Shankar picked up a toe niggle.

“Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he’s unstoppable,” Kohli said at the toss.

On chasing, Kohli said: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been successful.”

For the hosts, who need to win their remaining two games after succumbing to back-to-back defeats, dashing opener Jason Roy made a comeback after an injury layoff. Seamer Liam Plunkett was also pencilled in for Moeen Ali.

“Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.