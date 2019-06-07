ICC World Cup 2019: Team India is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the crucial ICC World Cup 2019 tie against defending champions Australia. Members of the Indian team sweated it out in the gym on Friday, a couple of days ahead of the Australia fixture. Both India and Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament. India was clinical in their win against South Africa and they would like to repeat the same on Sunday. Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram to share the picture of the team after the workout. He captioned it as, “Friday fitness with the boys.”

View this post on Instagram Friday fitness with the boys 🏋🏾‍♂️ A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:16am PDT

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal starred during the tournament to power India to a convincing six-wicket win.

Former Australia captain Allan Border feels India despite having some vulnerabilities in its squad for the ongoing World Cup, will prove to be a big stumbling block for Aaron Finch and boys when the two teams meet on Sunday at the Kennington Oval.

India started off its World Cup campaign on a successful note, registering a reaffirming win over the Proteas in Southampton.

Asked to bowl, the Men in Blue came out with a brilliant bowling performance and restricted the Proteas for 227. During the chase, opener Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten century and helped them cross the line with six wickets in hand.

Border, in his ICC column, said: “I think they got out of jail a little bit the other day, the South Africans played pretty well but they are just not scoring enough runs, and then Rohit Sharma kept it all together for the Indians.”

“India have got some vulnerabilities, but they also have some world-class performers in Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and the rest — it’s a pretty handy side!” he added.

