Rajkot: From leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title to making a comeback in national colours, last four months have been career-changing for Hardik Pandya. Now, he is set to lead India in Ireland. Hailing him as a quality all-rounder, ex-Australian pacer Glenn McGrath reckoned Hardik does not needs coaches to tell him what to do as he knows what has to be done.

"Hardik has got so much experience now. He knows what he needs to do. He doesn't need to be told by coaches what he needs to do. He is a quality all-rounder, quality hitter," McGrath told reporters.

"Some games go well, others don't as well. Overall, he knows what he needs to do," he added.

McGrath, who is the Director of Coaching at the famed MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, has worked with Hardik closely and hence knows what is best for him.

After leading Gujarat successfully in the IPL, Hardik would now be leading India for the very first time. Expectations would be high from him.

India Squad For Ireland Series

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.