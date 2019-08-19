Enjoying a little break away from the hectic and ever-demanding routine of international cricket – Hardik Pandya is making the most of his time while being away from the field. Known to live life ‘king-size’, the younger Pandya was seen driving a Lamborghini Huracan Evo car on Mumbai roads. Hardik was accompanied by his elder brother Krunal, who recently-bagged the ‘Man of the Series’ award after his impressive performance versus West Indies in the T20I series.

A video of the Pandya brothers coming out of the luxury sports car has gone viral on social media. In the video, Hardik can be clearly seen driving the car while Krunal was sitting alongside him. Krunal recently quoted that he now wants to graduate to the ODI side where Hardik has cemented his place as a first-choice all-rounder.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:



“The Windies series was a big confidence booster. It was the first series of the season and to do well against some quality players always helps. This is just the beginning and I will look to carry this forward into the next series.

“Looking to stay true to my goal and play across formats. That is an area of focus. I have played one-day games for India ‘A’ in the last two years and the experience has given me confidence that I can rise to the challenge. I want to play for India in all the formats and do well,” he had said.

Talking about Hardik, the explosive all-rounder was rested for India’s ongoing full tour of the West Indies. Hardik is expected to return when India host South Africa in September. India are scheduled to play three Tests and the same number for T20Is against South Africa.

The Pandya brothers were part of Mumbai Indians’ Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team this year.