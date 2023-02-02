Home

Hardik Pandya-Led Team India Break Pakistan’s World Record With 168-Run Win Over New Zealand

India's 168-run win is now the biggest victory in terms of margin of runs over a Test-playing nation.

'If I Go Down, I Will Go Down on My Terms', Hardik Pandya Exudes Confidence After Winning Player of the Series Against New Zealand

Ahmedabad: It was a night to remember for Hardik Pandya and his Indian team as they beat New Zealand by 168 runs on Wednesday to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1. Following the win, the Indian team broke a world record held by Pakistan. The 168-run win is now the biggest victory in terms of margin of runs over a Test-playing nation. The previous record was held by Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan. In 2018, Pakistan beat the Windies by 143 runs and that was the record. Pakistan posted 203/5 after batting first. The touring party was bowled out for 60 runs in the chase.

A sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by the bowlers led India to the win.

Hardik was the most successful bowler for India with his superb figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) also picked two wickets each.

For his overall performance in the T20I series, skipper Pandya won the Player of the Series.

‘I don’t mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I’m happy for all of them’, Panday told at the Post-Match Presentation.

”Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule – If I go down, I will go down on my terms”, Pandya added.