Who is Natasa Stankovic, the girl for whom India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made an appeal? Stankovic is a Serbian actress who is participating in the latest season of Nach Baliye. So, what is her connection with Pandya? The 27-year-old had posted a heartwarming message for ‘best friend’ Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday. Apparently, they are good friends and connected on social media platforms. Natasa was also a part of the Diwali celebrations that was arranged by Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri.

It is obvious Hardik wants his friend Natasa to win the Nach Baliye crown. He took to Instagram and shared a story with an appeal to his fans to vote for her.

Here is the screenshot of the post:

Hardik Pandya successfully underwent lower back surgery in the UK. After the surgery, he took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen taking help to walk while in another clip he was seen on a wheelchair while going back to the hotel.

“His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks’ time. Ideally, we want him in every format,” said India coach Ravi Shastri after Hardik’s successful surgery.

Hardik would hope to join the side soon after the recovery. He had picked up the injury during the Asia Cup last year and played through it during the World Cup.