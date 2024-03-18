Home

Hardik Pandya, Mark Boucher’s Reaction on Question Relating Rohit Sharma, MI Captaincy Ahead of IPL 2024 Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024. Notably, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Pandya too won IPL as a captain of Gujarat Titans in 2022.

Hardik Pandya and Mark Boucher address the media during Mumbai Indians' presser.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Mark Boucher stayed ‘mum’ when asked about the reason for Rohit Sharma’s removal from leadership, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place on Monday at Mumbai Indians’ pre-season press conference where both Pandya and Boucher addressed the media. While Pandya addressed all the questions related to Rohit quite gleefully, but when a scribe asked about the leadership change, the duo just nodded their heads, something that created a buzz among the netizens.

“What was that one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain Mumbai Indians and Hardik should,” asked the reporter. In reply, both Pandya and Boucher nodded their heads in disagreement.

A question related to Rohit Sharma skipped by Mark Boucher. pic.twitter.com/4nW7MwACmK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024

