Hardik Pandya MAY Miss ODI WC 2023 Game vs NZ Due to Injury – REPORT

Ind vs Ban, ODI World Cup: Hardik Pandya picked up an injury while bowling for which he had to leave the field at Pune against Bangladesh.

Hardik Pandya Injury (credit: Twitter)

Pune: Despite the comprehensive win over Bangladesh to continue their good run, Team India will have concerns to deal with ahead of the New Zealand clash in Dharamsala on Sunday. India allrounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury while bowling for which he had to leave the field at Pune against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli had to eventually complete the over. Hardik twisted his right ankle in his run-up during the ninth over of the game. After the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma provided an update on Hardik. Rohit revealed that Hardik had been taken to the hospital for scans and there is not much to worry.

“Hardik pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We’ll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match.

