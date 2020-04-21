India allrounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancee, Serbian model Natasa Stankovic are making the most of their time staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, the couple gave their loving pet dogs a bath. Also Read - Massive Traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

During the session, Hardik has his sister-in-law Pankhuri as well. This clip posted by Stankovic would come as a treat for their fans during the testing times. Also Read - COVID-19: Control Room to be set up in Parliament For Coordination Between MPs, Assemblies

“Sunday funday,” Natasa captioned the video on Instagram along with a party popper emoji. Also Read - NFL Legend Tom Brady Kicked Out of Park in Florida Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

View this post on Instagram Sunday funday 🎉 A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Apr 19, 2020 at 5:26am PDT

In a day, the post has clocked 805,281 views already.

From pictures of gymming together to videos of cooking and conversations, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have kept their fans entertained.

Last week, the allrounder shared a video in his Instagram story, which later became viral on the internet, asking Natasa “Baby, main kya hoon ? (who am I for you)”.

The actress left Hardik amused with her reply, “jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)”.



With uncertainty over the future of cash-rich Indian Premier League as it has been postponed indefinitely until further notice, it is highly unlikely the T20 tournament would take place. The cricketers are therefore keeping themselves engaged by interacting with their fans and fellow cricketers while staying indoors.