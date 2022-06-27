Dublin: Not just for captain Hardik Pandya, it was a day to remember for Umran Malik as well. After warming the bench in the South Africa series, Malik finally got an opportunity to make his debut in international cricket. While fans were excited to see Malik bowl at full tilt, it happened – but only for a over.Also Read - Deepak Hooda Subject to Unruly Behaviour From Crowd During 1st T20I vs Ireland at Malahide | SEE POSTS

Malik bowled a solitary over in the rain-truncated 12-over-game and conceded 14 runs. Following India's win, Hardik said that Malik would be more comfortable with the old ball and he would try and give more overs to him in the next game.

"He's been fantastic for his franchise (Umran Malik). But I felt, also had a chat with him, he'll be more comfortable with the older ball. Ireland batted fantastically, had to go back to our main bowlers. Maybe next game he'll have a full chance," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

India were expected to run through the opposition but Ireland staged a spirited recovery through Harry Tector, who went for the offensive against the Indian pacers, including debutant Umran Malik.

All eyes were on the Indian pace sensation but he had a rather nervous start to his international career.

He dragged his third ball down the leg side and it raced to the boundary off Lorcan Tucker’s (18 off 16) pads. Two balls later, Tector played a beautiful straight drive off a full delivery. Malik dragged the next one short but Hector was ready to pull it for a six.

The second T20I takes place on Tuesday at the same venue.