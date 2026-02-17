Hardik Pandya opens up on how Meihika Sharma helped him rediscover his game, says...

Home

Hardik Pandya opened up on how Meihika Sharma played a major role in helping him reignite his passion for cricket and reinvent his game.

Hardik Pandya on how Meihika Sharma helped him reignite his cricketing spark (Source: X, PTI)

Hardik Pandya became a household name after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016, where he defended 11 runs in the final over against Bangladesh. A decade later, he returns as a senior member of India’s squad for their title defence. In an interview on JioStar Pandya reflected on the ups and downs of his career and how he rediscovered himself as a cricketer.

Pandya on iconic India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2016 clash

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya reflected on the memorable ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 clash against Bangladesh, the match that made him grab headlines

“I think all these moments made me the kind of person I am. There were early challenges in my international career where I had to hold my ground and back myself. It was important to have belief. In cricket, even if there is just a one per cent chance, until the last ball of the match is bowled, the game is not over. That Bangladesh match was a classic example of that.”

Pandya further said, “One ball before the wicket, the batter had started celebrating as if the game was over. He was celebrating right in front of me, and it was all happening before my eyes. When things turn around like that, they create wonderful memories. Every time I see it, I think about how, in the early days, that was one of the challenges in my life and one of the moments in my career that shaped Hardik Pandya. I have had many more moments like this, but my journey started with that one.”

Hardik Pandya credits Meihika Sharma for reigniting his cricketing spark

Pandya on utilising his full potential as a batter, despite being confident in his bowling, he had not fully explored or expressed his capabilities with the bat.

“I think the child in me, the cricket geek, who is always there, was focusing more on my skill set as a bowler. I have always had a lot of confidence in my bowling, but batting was something that was very close to my heart. After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to Hardik’s full potential. I think until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential, and that is genuinely honest feedback. What I know as a cricketer, what I imagine, what I manifest, and how I practice, have not translated into performance by more than 40 per cent. I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That’s when Mahieka came into my life.”

Hardik credited girlfriend Meihika to help him rediscover his game, “We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back. She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours. When I went to the NCA, I would go at 3:30 in the afternoon and finish at 12:30 at night. I was usually the last person to leave and shut the lights off.”

Pandya on reinventing himself as a cricketer

Hardik on finding himself again as the batter and all-rounder he was always capable of being

“I remember when I changed my batting technique and my swing, it felt like I had forgotten how to bat. But somewhere down the line, I knew I was heading in the right direction. I think that’s because I was ready for change and ready to take myself to the next level. I could have been very comfortable where I was, but I realised that was not the cricketer I wanted to be. I want to be the cricketer who unleashes himself, sees every opportunity in front of him, and grabs it to the best of his ability.” Pandya added

“Playing for the country has always been a matter of pride, but expressing that flair was very important to me. When everything finally clicked, I realised that this was what I had been missing. Because of the work I put in, it is now showing.” Pandya concluded

