Mohali: There has been much debate over who is the best all-rounder in modern cricket – Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes. While plaudits have opined along with fans, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif is the latest to weigh in on the debate. As per Latif, Stokes is the better all-rounder as he has delivered at the biggest stage and hence the comparison makes little sense, as the English cricketer has played an influential role in winning the ODI World Cup in 2019. Latif also said that he hopes Hardik will do something similar soon.

"There's no doubt that he is a very good player but it's a bilateral series. You see such innings in bilateral series. The Asia Cup concluded recently and you have to count those performances too. I'm not talking about today's match, but Ben Stokes is proven. He won the World Cup and he won Test matches for England," Latif said on his YouTube channel 'Caught Behind'.

"So, I don't think you can even compare when it comes to (performances) on the ground. Because trophy is a trophy. Ben Stokes is way ahead of Hardik in that. Having said that, yes, some of Hardik's innings have been better than Ben Stokes, but having better innings and being better than Stokes are two completely different things," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter added.

Hardik is currently a part of the Indian T20I side that is hosting Australia. His performance in the opening T20I was outstanding. He hammered a breathtaking 71* off 30 balls and powered India to a mammoth 208 for six.