New Delhi: With months to go for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, teams have already started roughly finalising on their starting XIs. India has also got a winning combination in place with consecutive clean sweeps versus West Indies and Sri Lanka. Venkatesh Iyer, who has been impressive in his early days in international cricket, may still face stiff competition for the allrounders spot from Hardik Pandya and a few other players.

Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra on reckoned Hardik will easily pip Venkatesh if he starts bowling. Hardik has not been bowling regularly over the past two seasons and that is because of his back injury.

"It may look like Venkatesh Iyer is ahead in the race, but I won't be surprised if Hardik Pandya wins it. Ravindra Jadeja will be the spin all-rounder and Pandya will be the fast-bowling all-rounder," Aakash said on his official YouTube channel.

“Iyer is present for now but the day Hardik starts bowling, he will pip Venkatesh Iyer for the role. It is also worth remembering that it is not a bilateral series where you can take 18-20 players at once according to your convenience. This is an ICC event where you can select only a 15-member squad,” he added.