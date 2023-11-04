Home

Hardik Pandya Pens Heartfelt Note After Getting Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023, Says ‘Tough To Digest The Fact’

Soon after the news broke, Pandya took to social media where he penned a heartfelt note on missing out on the remainder of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya Pens Heartfelt Note After Getting Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023, Says 'Tough To Digest The Fact'. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya had to digest a tough pill on Saturday after he failed to recover in time for an ankle injury, which eventually rules him out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya’s replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release. Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

”Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always”, Pandya wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO- BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Team India are currently unbeaten in the World Cup and by winning 7 straight matches, they became the first team to qualify for the semis. Only two matches left in the league for the Men in Blue. They will face South Africa on Sunday followed by the Netherlands in the following week on November 12.

