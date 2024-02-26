Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Picks Two Wickets In Much-Awaited Comeback Ahead Of IPL, T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik Pandya Picks Two Wickets In Much-Awaited Comeback Ahead Of IPL, T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik picked up two wickets in three overs while playing against ONGC Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 tournament. The all-rounder gave 22 runs in his three overs.

Hardik Pandya Picks Two Wickets In Much-Awaited Comeback Ahead Of IPL, T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Mumbai Indian newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya has returned to the field and impressed fans with his performance. The all-rounder was out of action since ODI World Cup which was held in India in 2023 due to an ankle injury.

Trending Now

Hardik picked up two wickets in three overs while playing against ONGC Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 tournament. The all-rounder gave 22 runs in his three overs.

You may like to read

He missed out on the series of five T20Is against Australia at home, the tour to South Africa as well, which consisted of three ODIs and T20Is each.

Suryakumar Yadav, the number-one ranked T20I batter, stepped up as captain in Pandya’s absence.

Ahead of the ucoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, last November Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from the Gujarat Titans (GT), replacing their five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy-winning MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league.

Pandya is leading a star studded line-up that features the likes of Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla. These players could feature with MI under the leadership of Pandya.

But in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in June in the West Indies and USA, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side with hopes of ending India’s ICC trophy drought.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma will be captaining Men in Blue in the ICC T20 World Cup and expressed optimism that Team India will win the coveted T20 cricket prize and end their ICC trophy drought of over a decade.

“We may have lost the final of World Cup 2023. But we won the hearts of everyone by winning 10 matches in a row. I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” said the BCCI secretary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.