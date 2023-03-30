Home

Hardik Pandya Press Conference, IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title last year with a win over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to IPL title last year. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the opening night of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya would be addressing the press on Thursday. While speaking with the media, Hardik is expected to be asked questions about the combination, his batting position, the news faces in the side. Interesting to see what he answers and how he does it.

When and where is the Hardik Paandya press conference?

The Hardik Pandya presser will take place on March 30, Thursday in Ahmedabad at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can the presser be streamed or watched?

The Gujarat Titans press conference won’t be live streamed.

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

