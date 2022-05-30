Ahmedabad: There were doubts over his fitness and form before the IPL, but Hardik Pandya has proved his critics wrong by leading Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL title on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. Not only did he come good with the bat throughout this season batting a little higher-up in the order, Hardik also chipped in with wickets as and when Gujarat needed them.Also Read - IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Finish What They Had Begun So Well As Rajasthan Royals Miss Out On The Big Show | SEASON REVIEW

By leading GT to the title, the star all-rounder joined Rohit Sharma in the company of three other Indians to win an IPL as a captain. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are the other two. He also became the third skipper to do it in the first attempt.

Hardik also went past Dhoni for the most IPL titles. Hardik now has five and is equal with Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu. Rohit Sharma is on the top of the tree.