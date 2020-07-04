The Hardik Pandya-Virat Kohli hop push-up challenged that went viral recently on social media during the pandemic has not stopped. Indian allrounder Hardik has taken it a step further, he has taken to Instagram on Saturday evening and posted a clip where he is doing the hop push-up challenge, but has added a new twist to it. If Kohli did it with a clap, Hardik has now done it with a clap, but on his back. Also Read - Bowlers Hope to Get Virat Kohli in a Switched Off Mood & Take Advantage: Josh Hazlewood

This looks impressive and extremely difficult. It would now be interesting to see what the Indian skipper comes up with. Does he have anything else up his sleeve?

Hardik – who also tagged his brother Krunal and KL Rahul and asked them to give it a shot as well – took to Instagram and captioned the clip as, “Hey bruh @virat.kohli

Always got your back

@rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go and special thanks to my darling."

Meanwhile, with no international cricket happening, cricketers are finding unique ways to keep themselves busy and in a good frame of mind during the testing times.

It is uncertain if the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year.