Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to India after the limited-overs series against Australia. The 27-year-old reunited with his son Agastya after four months as he posted a photo with him on his Instagram account. Hardik became a father on July 30 this year but he travelled to the UAE in August for Indian Premier League 2020 and wasn’t able to spend more time with his newborn. After the completion of IPL, the allrounder went directly to Australia from UAE for the ODI and T20I series. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Will be Crucial Part of India's Test Team When he Starts Bowling: Virender Sehwag

Hardik posted a heartwarming photo on his Instagram and wrote: “From national duty to father duty.” Also Read - ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Continues to Top Batting Charts; Jasprit Bumrah Slips to Third in Bowlers Tally

The 27-year-old’s partner Natasa Stankovic also posted an adorable boomerang video of the father and son on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)



On the cricket field, Hardik is enjoying the form of his life, as he won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in November and then impressed everyone with his batting ability on Australia tour.

The 27-year-old was the highest run-getter for the visitors in the recently concluded ODI series with 210 runs in 3 games. While he was named the Man of the Series for his power-hitting in the T20I series.

After his impressive show in the limited-overs contest, many cricket critics wanted him to stay back in Australia for Test series. To which Pandya said he wants to spend time with his family now.

“I haven’t seen my child for four months, so I’d like to spend some time with family right now,” Pandya said during a post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was also asked if he would be tempted to keep the 27-year-old Pandya back as a pure batting option for the upcoming four-Test series, to which the captain answered in the negative. “Hardik couldn’t bowl and we knew he will not be able to bowl but we saw in the IPL the headspace that he has been. But Test cricket is a different challenge and we need him to bowl,” Kohli was clear about priorities.