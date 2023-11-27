Home

Hardik Pandya Returns to Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction, Netizens REACT – VIRAL POSTS

IPL 2024 Auction: Hardik started his cricketing career with MI and hence fans feel he belongs to the franchise.

Mumbai: With Hardik Pandya joining Mumbai India, speculations are rife over who will lead the side in the upcoming season. Will Rohit Sharma continue as captain is the question. But keep all that aside as Hardik’s return to Mumbai is now being celebrated by fans who feel it is like a ‘ghar-wapsi’ for the all-rounder. Hardik started his cricketing career with MI and hence fans feel he belongs to the franchise. Over the past two seasons, he was part of the Gujarat Titans, but now his return Mumbai is receiving a lot of love. Here is how fans are reacting.

We wud have definitely purchased hardik pandya if he was in major Auction… Rather he chose Gujarat Titans for captaincy… Loyality lekapoyinda family is family .. Welcome back to one family @hardikpandya7 — Abhi 🦇⚡ (@jackspa09980580) November 27, 2023

The funny part is how people forget where Hardik came from. He always belonged here. Heart & soul of our 4 titles. Welcome back, King.#IPLRetentions #HardikPandya — Gautam Vishwanathan (@GautamV74) November 26, 2023

Welcome back #HadikPandya Now hardik and Tim David as a finisher 🥵🥵 It’s going to fun this time… It’s looking strongest batting lineup #IPLRetentions #IPLAuction #HardikPandya #MumbaiIndians #IPLTrade — Anand Rai (@RaiAnand7) November 26, 2023

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Gujarat Titans took no player in return and it was an all-cash deal between the two franchises. The deal has not been made official yet by either of the franchises or he BCCI.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans retained its skipper Hardik Pandya, to end speculations about his move back to Mumbai Indians. However, the spculations are back again. Apart from retaining 18 players, including Hardik, Gujarat have released eight players, with Shivam Mavi and Alzarri Joseph being notable ones.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.