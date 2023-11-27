Top Recommended Stories

Hardik Pandya Returns to Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction, Netizens REACT – VIRAL POSTS

IPL 2024 Auction: Hardik started his cricketing career with MI and hence fans feel he belongs to the franchise.

Updated: November 27, 2023 11:20 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Hardik Pandya Gets Fans Excited With MI Return (Image: X)

Mumbai: With Hardik Pandya joining Mumbai India, speculations are rife over who will lead the side in the upcoming season. Will Rohit Sharma continue as captain is the question. But keep all that aside as Hardik’s return to Mumbai is now being celebrated by fans who feel it is like a ‘ghar-wapsi’ for the all-rounder. Hardik started his cricketing career with MI and hence fans feel he belongs to the franchise. Over the past two seasons, he was part of the Gujarat Titans, but now his return Mumbai is receiving a lot of love. Here is how fans are reacting.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Gujarat Titans took no player in return and it was an all-cash deal between the two franchises. The deal has not been made official yet by either of the franchises or he BCCI.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans retained its skipper Hardik Pandya, to end speculations about his move back to Mumbai Indians. However, the spculations are back again. Apart from retaining 18 players, including Hardik, Gujarat have released eight players, with Shivam Mavi and Alzarri Joseph being notable ones.

