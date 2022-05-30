Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya was the main man for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals. Hardik rose to the occasion and led his team to their maiden IPL crown. The GT captain picked up three wickets while conceding merely 17 runs to keep Rajasthan down to a low score and after that he hit a brilliant 34 off 30 balls. Following the seven-wicket win, Hardik revealed that his next goal is to win the World Cup for India no matter what.Also Read - Natasa Stankovic Gets Emotional After Meeting Hardik Pandya Post GT Win IPL 2022; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

“Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens,” Hardik said.

“I am gonna give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most. Playing for India has always been kind of dream come true no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. The kind of love and support I have got it is only from the Indian team point of view. Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens,” he added.

Hardik was also named the man of the match for his all-round show.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets.