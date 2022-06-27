Dublin: It was a surprise for one and all present at the Malahide ground in Dublin when Deepak Hooda walked out to open with Ishan Kishan – instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad – on Sunday in the T20I opener against Ireland. After the match, captain Hardik Pandya explained the reason behind the move. Hardik said that Gaikwad had a niggle in the calf and that was the reason they did not want him to open.Also Read - Deepak Hooda Subject to Unruly Behaviour From Crowd During 1st T20I vs Ireland at Malahide | SEE POSTS

"Rutu had a niggle in his calf," India captain Hardik Pandya said in his post-match press conference. "We had the choice of taking a risk and sending him in [to open], but I was not okay with it. A player's well-being is more important, and [I thought] we'll be able to manage what happens in the match.

"It was quite simple after that, there wasn't much of a decision to make; whatever our [batting-order] numbers were, we all went up one spot, and it wasn't a big headache. We wanted to make sure we weren't taking any chances with Rutu."

Hooda, on the other hand, grabbed his opportunity well as he hit a brilliant 47 off 29 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and two sixes. Hooda found his rhythm after a scratchy start and put up a match winning 64-run stand with Hardik. While Hardik departed after hitting three sixes, Hooda stayed till the end to hit the winning four.

It would be interesting to see if India make any changes for the second T20I which takes place on Tuesday.