Hardik Pandya Right Choice To Captain In T20Is: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on India's Next T20I Captain: Hardik Pandya is the right choice to captain India in the T20Is after Rohit Sharma.

Abu Dhabi: Former India captain Harbhajan Singh reckons that Hardik Pandya is the right choice to captain India in the T20Is after Rohit Sharma and also backed the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli to come good in the future, adding that if they remain fit, there is no reason why they can’t be a part of India’s T20 set-up going forward.

“If at all, when it happens Hardik Pandya is the right choice in my personal opinion Whether or not it will happen, that we don’t know. Rohit is a quality, quality player. No doubt about it,” Harbhajan told india.com on the sidelines of the Delhi Bulls practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

“I am no one to comment whether they would want to play or not. They are quality players if they can remain fit why not, provided the approach is different. Players can’t be changed overnight, the approach has to change,” said Harbhajan who is a part of the Delhi Bulls squad which features in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

“All the top-three (Rohit, Virat, KL) need to do is increase their strike rate. It is tough when you bat at 110 or 120 strike and try to make 180. They have to score at least 9 runs per over in the first 10-12 overs,” he further added.

Talking about India’s approach in T20Is, Harbhajan said, “The approach has to change in the T20 format. The first six overs are important. If that doesn’t happen you will be dependent on Hardik or Surya for scoring 50 off 20. If they don’t fire, you will end up with a below-par total. England changed their approach and they have won two World Cups. T20 has to be played like T20 not like ODIs.”

However, the veteran India spinner does reckon that India should look to have different coaches in different formats with so much cricket being played along with looking for different players for different formats.

“With such an arrangement, it is easy for Rahul as well who can take a break as well like he did for New Zealand tour and Ashish can do the job in his absence,” he said.

When asked about different players for different formats, Harbhajan added: “That is fine. That works for me.”

“T20 will be there. For T10, it will take some time to grow and make it a brand when people start liking it. Going forward, T10 can be very very big. People don’t have so much time these days. They can watch the game after coming from office and in one and half hours you are off,” the 42-year-old said about the new T10 format.