Dubai: Indian cricketers have been in good form lately in the ongoing Asia Cup. Players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant have been doing well and that is the reason they have been receiving praise from all quarters. Ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is the latest to comment on the Indian cricketers. He reckons Hardik, Pant, Surya, and Deepak Hooda follow MS Dhoni. Latif also said there was a time when Indian cricketers used to follow Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Virender Sehwag.
"The game has changed. There was a time when players used to follow Tendulkar, Sehwag, Virat Kohli even. They would want to break their records. But in this team, there are 3-4 players who don't follow their breed. Yes, there's respect, but they follow MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, even Deepak Hooda plays like him," Latif noted on his official YouTube channel after India's win.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks in the last seven overs sealed India's Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 with a 40-run win over Hong Kong in a Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
Brief Scores: India 192/2 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Mohammad Ghazanfar 1/19, Ayush Shukla 1/29) beat Hong Kong 152/5 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 41, Kinchit Shah 30, Ravindra Jadeja 1/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/15) by 40 runs
With two wins in two games, Afghanistan and India have progressed to the Super Fours. Two more spots are up for grabs and we have two must-win encounters lined up.