Dubai: Indian cricketers have been in good form lately in the ongoing Asia Cup. Players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant have been doing well and that is the reason they have been receiving praise from all quarters. Ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is the latest to comment on the Indian cricketers. He reckons Hardik, Pant, Surya, and Deepak Hooda follow MS Dhoni. Latif also said there was a time when Indian cricketers used to follow Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Virender Sehwag.

"The game has changed. There was a time when players used to follow Tendulkar, Sehwag, Virat Kohli even. They would want to break their records. But in this team, there are 3-4 players who don't follow their breed. Yes, there's respect, but they follow MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, even Deepak Hooda plays like him," Latif noted on his official YouTube channel after India's win.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks in the last seven overs sealed India's Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 with a 40-run win over Hong Kong in a Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.