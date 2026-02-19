Home

Hardik Pandya romantic gesture for Princess Mahieka Sharma goes viral on social media in middle on T20 World Cup 2026

Star India cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a romantic post with Maheika Sharma on her 25th birthday, embracing each other while standing in an infinity swimming pool

Hardik Pandya shares romantic birthday post for Maheika Sharma

Star Inda all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the headlines recently not just for his impressive on-field performance, but also for his romantic post for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Over the past year, Pandya openly shared his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, giving fans glimpses of their moments together on social media.

From romantic vacations to public appearances, the couple has been the talk of the town. Most recently, Hardik made Mahieka’s birthday extra special by posting a heartfelt message, offering fans a glimpse into their affectionate relationship.

Hardik Pandya shares a cozy picture with Maheika Sharma

On Thursday, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a cozy picture with Mahieka Sharma. The couple is seen embracing each other while standing in an infinity swimming pool, perfectly capturing their chemistry. Along with the photo, Hardik wrote, “Happy Birthday my princess.”

Mahieka reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a diamond and an evil eye emoji. She also gave fans a glimpse of her birthday celebration, dressed in black and posing in front of a heart-shaped cake.

Hardik credited Maheika for reinventing his cricketing spark

Recently, while speaking on JioHotstar, Hardik opened up about how Maheika helped him ignite his cricketing spark “Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours.” On Valentine’s Day, Hardik also got Mahieka’s initial inked on his back.

Before his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and welcomed their son Agastya on 30 July 2020. After months of speculation, they announced their separation in July last year.

Hardik Pandya has been a key player in the India line-up, scoring a total of total of 87 runs across four group stage matches. He was dismissed for a duck in the clash against Pakistan on February 15, while has also contributed five wickts with the ball so far.

Meanwhile, India is scheduled to play their first Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

