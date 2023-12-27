Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against Afghanistan: Report

Home

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out from the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which will take place on 11 December. The 30-year-old has not played a single game after his injury while playing against Bangladesh in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Pandya suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle while playing for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The injury occurred during the match against Bangladesh where he landed awkwardly while trying to stop a shot.

The severity of the injury was initially unclear, but scans later revealed a Grade 2 tear, which meant he would miss the remainder of the World Cup. He was replaced in the squad by fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Pandya underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and was initially expected to be out for around four to six weeks. However, the recovery process took longer than anticipated, and he missed the subsequent T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

The Indian all-rounder has played seven seasons for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL before being released in the 2022 edition. After joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya led them to win their maiden IPL trophy and also led the side to the final in the 2023 season, where Gujarat lost the match against the Chennai Super Kings.

