ICC World Cup 2019: Veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh brought an end to his 17-year-long career as he announced his retirement on Monday. Once the decision was public, fans started to pour in wishes as some of them also mourned. The cricket fraternity also wished a good career ahead for the World Cup winner. Tendulkar and Hardik who have played alongside him and shared the dressing room together joined the bandwagon as they posted their heartfelt wishes for the star southpaw. “What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for Cricket,” read Sachin Tendulkar’s post.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

“I’ll miss your hilarious expressions on the pitch Yuvi Paa Have a happy retirement. You’ve earned it,” read Hardik’s post.

“Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse ‘Yo Yo’ test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the ‘Yo Yo’ test, I would get a farewell game),” the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance T20 career internationally.

Meanwhile, India has won both their matches against South Africa and Australia. Team India will next play New Zealand.