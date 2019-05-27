Known for his nonchalant attitude and carefree behaviour, Indian opener Rohit Sharma spilled some beans about his teammates in a candid video post on Monday. Rohit is expected to play a pivotal role in India’s campaign in the World Cup beginning on May 30 in England and Wales. And as the team prepares for the showpiece event, Sharma has revealed some interesting facts about Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The dashing opening batsman feels that all-rounder Pandya is the one, amongst the Indian cricketers, who is most obsessed with selfies and is also the worst dancer. In a 90-second video posted by the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian opener was questioned about his teammates, to which he replied quite candidly.

WATCH VIDEO:

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

They don’t call him The Hitman for nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/PUPsn56Xhx — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2019



Some of the questions asked about the players were:

Obsessed with selfies: Hardik Pandya

Worst dancer: Hardik Pandya

Asks for a flight upgrade: Everyone

Enjoys romantic comedies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Worst roommate: Shikhar Dhawan

Giggles the most: Hardik Pandya

Always in the gym: Virat Kohli

Biggest coffee snob: Rohit Sharma

Grumpiest in the morning: Rohit Sharma

Always on his phone: Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Earlier, Rohit posted an Instagram video while traveling from London to Cardiff. The 32-year-old showcased the funny side to his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav. While the latter is nursing an injury at the moment, Jadeja was the only bright spot from a dismal Indian batting performance against New Zealand.



Touted as one of the favourites, India faced a crushing six-wicket defeat in their first warm-up game against New Zealand on May 25. The two-time champion will now take on Bangladesh in the second practice match before beginning their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.