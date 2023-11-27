Home

Hardik Pandya Shares Emotional Video After MI Signing – WATCH

IPL 2024: Hardik took to social media and shared a video where you can see his good moments with Mumbai Indians, the franchise where it all began for the India all-rounder.

Mumbai: Hours after signing up with Mumbai Indians, former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming video on Monday. Over the past two seasons, he was part of the Gujarat Titans, but now his return Mumbai is receiving a lot of love. Hardik took to social media and shared a video where you can see his good moments with Mumbai Indians, the franchise where it all began for the India all-rounder. The video starts with a young Hardik first getting picked at the auction and then the rise. Here is the video that is now receiving a lot of love from fans. Check this out.

This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. 💙 #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/o4zTC5EPAC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2023

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Gujarat Titans took no player in return and it was an all-cash deal between the two franchises. The deal has not been made official yet by either of the franchises or he BCCI.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans retained its skipper Hardik Pandya, to end speculations about his move back to Mumbai Indians. However, the spculations are back again. Apart from retaining 18 players, including Hardik, Gujarat have released eight players, with Shivam Mavi and Alzarri Joseph being notable ones.

Over the last few days, speculations had risen of Hardik moving back to Mumbai, the franchise from where he started his IPL career in 2015. From an uncapped player, Hardik rose to be Mumbai’s vital cog in the wheel as a fast-bowling all-rounder, earning an India cap across all formats and was a member of their IPL title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022, becoming Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals and led them to a runners-up finish in 2023.

